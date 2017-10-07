INVESTIGATION CONTINUES IN CRESTVIEW HOMICIDE

The Crestview Police Department is continuing to follow leads in the October 4 shooting at the Crape Myrtle Apartments, however no details are currently available due to this being an active investigation. The shooting victim, 22-year-old Richard Earl Lee “RJ” King, died at 4:25 p.m. Thursday from his wounds, according to the CPD. The shooting is now considered a homicide. The police department, with the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with substantive information is requested to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 682.3544.