INVESTIGATION CONTINUES IN JACKSON COUNTY WRECK

Sunday wreck.. Four people are recovering from injuries following a wreck in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol as the investigation continues into thewreck..

Mildred Kathleen Biggs, 77, of Marianna was stopped at a stop sign on County Road 280. Troopers said Biggs made a left hand turn onto Highway 71 in front of a Ford Ranger which caused the Ranger to t-bone Biggs’ Toyota Camry.

Biggs and her passenger Harold Dean Biggs, 81, of Marianna were taken to a Dothan hospital in critical to serious condition.

The driver of the other vehicle Leon Edward Williams, 73, of Altha and his passenger Janet Webb Williams, 62, of Altha were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.