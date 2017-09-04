INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO CRESTVIEW CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FIRE

A small fire at the Crestview Chamber of Commerce building has led to a criminal investigation involving both the Crestview Police Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Crestview Police Chief Tony Taylor confirmed Friday that his agency is looking at a possible burglary at the Chamber and the Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an arson investigation. Ashley Carr, spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal’s Office, confirmed that the fire was intentionally set. “It was small, only an estimated $200 or so in damages, but we’re looking into it,” she said. “Papers were put on a hard floor and set on fire, but thankfully, it was caught quickly before major damage could take place.”