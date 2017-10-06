INVESTIGATION REVEALS OKALOOSA COUNTY SRO NEGLECTED DUTIES

After an internal investigation, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found that a former school resource officer neglected his duties in actively participating with the Department of Children and Families in ongoing child abuse investigations, REPORTS WJHG-TV IN PANAMA CITY.

The investigation reportedly started after an investigator with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office found out that Child Protection investigators from the Department of Children and Families revealed a lack of confidence in the SRO at Kenwood Elementary School. According to the DCF investigators, the SRO displayed a reluctance to assist in multiple ongoing child abuse investigations. The SRO in question had reportedly only written seven initial child abuse reports between August 2016 and June of 2017. DCF Investigators reportedly had more than 46 investigative visits at Kenwood Elementary during that time. According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, their internal investigation revealed that the SRO neglected his duty and it sustained allegations of unsatisfactory performance and not obeying rules. The SRO reportedly denied any allegations of wrongdoing. The officer received a one-year probation, two days suspension without pay, and reassignment to patrol division with direct supervision. The SRO retired from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on July 20th, 2017, prior to finishing his probation.