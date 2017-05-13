IRS SCAM TARGETING SENIORS IN GENEVA COUNTY

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms wants to raise awareness about an IRS scam that has been circulating through the Wiregrass. Helms says an IRS scam has been going around that citizens need to be aware of. Helms said that just last week, he was receiving 2 to 3 calls per day about this specific scam.

Here’s some important things to note about IRS scams.

-The IRS will never call you and demand immediate payment

-The IRS will not threaten to bring in police or other agencies to arrest you for not paying.

-The IRS will never ask for a credit or debit card payment over the phone.

If you think you’ve been scammed, call your local Sheriffs or Police Department immediately.