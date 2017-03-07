J.W. McBROOM 1933 – 2017

Mr. J.W. “Bud” McBroom, age 84, passed away Monday, March 6, 2017. He was born January 26, 1933 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to Walter and Rushie Hamilton McBroom.

Mr. McBroom was a lifelong resident of Walton County. He was Presbyterian by faith and a member of Glendale Presbyterian Church. He worked 31 years with the State Road Department as a supervisor and painter. He also farmed for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and Auburn Football. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge F&AM # 157, Ponce De Leon, Florida.

Mr. McBroom is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Myrna McBroom, and his sister Thelma McBroom Cattret.

Mr. McBroom is survived by his wife Bonnita Faye McBroom of Ponce De Leon, Florida; sisters-in-law Susie Coursey, Debbie Bearden, and Martha Ann brothers-in-law Randall Skipper, Kenny Thomas and Lamar Hayes, two sons Danny McBroom and wife Janna of Glendale, Florida and Phillip McBroom of Blakely, Georgia; one brother Tommy McBroom and wife Kaye of Glendale, Florida; four grandchildren Bart McBroom, Mindi Reed and husband Jonathan, Michelle Pickle and husband Tracy and Jay McBroom and wife Alex; six great grandchildren Rylan, Raleigh, Alex, Katie Beth, Bartley, and Adeline. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home, with Reverend Joel Glenn officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Glendale Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with Masonic Rites.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.