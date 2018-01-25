JACKIE BLOW 1943-2018

Our father, brother, and friend, Jackie Blow, age 74 went to be with the Lord on January 20, 2018. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Jackie was born on August 11, 1943, in Jennings, Alabama to Marshall Calvin Blow and Susie Raley-Blow.

Jackie was a graduate of Choctawhatchee High School. He traveled the world working as a government contractor for InDyne until his retirement in 2006.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Iris Blow, his mother Susie Blow, father Marshall Blow, brothers: Mingham, Avance, and Huey, as well as sisters: Amy, Ruth, Jean, Mildred, and Sue. He is survived by his children Kevin Blow (Donna), Christy Ellis (Chris), Michele Merriott (Scott) and Travis Blow (Felicia), Grandchildren Coleton Jolley (Chile) , Susie Browning-Smith (Hunter), Brody Blow, Jesse Dakota Griffith, Alexis Ellis, Chloe Ellis, Logan Merriott, Kaitlyn Merriott, Aidan Blow, Maille Blow and great-grandchild, Jonah Browning-Smith.

He is also survived by his sisters, Shirley Keen (Kenneth) and Alice Davis (Ray). Jackie had a great love of the outdoors and spent many hours fishing and hunting.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 on Sunday, January 28th at Eden State Gardens, 181 Eden Gardens Road, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134/ 866.731.2673 x.246

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

