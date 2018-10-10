JACKIE SHAW 1952-2018

Jackie Shaw, age 66, of Ponce de Leon, Florida passed away Thursday, October 4, 2018. He was born July 15, 1952 in Walton County to Make and Lilly Shaw. He was a member of Knox Hill Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Lottie Stiller.

Jackie is survived by four brothers: S. H., Colon, Marcus, and Hasting Shaw; eight sisters: Shirley Bracewell, Rhoda Tutchtone, Jeanette Griggs, Louise Denny, Marley Tarlton, Patty Miller, Hope Marie Hall, and Alberta McNeil; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services have been postponed due to Hurricane Michael. New time will be announced as soon as we can determine a time that is safe for all.

Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home and Crematory.