JACKSON COUNTY CELEBRATES THEIR HISTORY WITH A CULTURAL CELEBRATION

Today, we often forget about how our ancestors lived. Which is why the Florida Caverns State Park hosts a cultural celebration, each year. “It’s important to have this history,” said Jacob Strickland, Caverns Park manager. “It’s important to share this with the younger generations who are so far removed from this.” Park manager, Jacob Strickland, said they try to interpret the history of the state park, to visitors, on a daily basis. “The park has a huge historical nature to it,” Strickland said. “It goes back to the depression era. CCC buildings are scattered throughout the park. The caverns are also another historical aspect of what we do.” But, the first weekend in October every year, they hold the cultural celebration to allow other history enthusiasts the opportunity to share their knowledge. “My family history in Panama city is in the fishing business, so preserving fish by salting fish or smoking fish is just something I grew up with,” said Jason Vickery, Torreya State Park manager. “So I like to extend my knowledge to the public,” Vickery said having the displays and demonstrations are better than anything you can learn from a book. “When you walk out here and you’re in the outdoors and you’re seeing it and touching and feeling and smelling these experiences, it’s really, it’s a good moment,” said Vickery. The cultural celebration will begin Saturday morning at nine and end at three. The five dollar entry fee per vehicle allows access to everything in the park except for cave tours.

