JACKSON COUNTY JUDGE SENTENCES MAN TO DEATH

Wednesday, 14th Circuit Judge, Christopher Patterson, sentenced Daniel Craven Jr. to death, following the unanimous recommendation by the 12 person jury in the trial. In June, Craven was found guilty of first-degree murder, for stabbing his Graceville Correctional Facility cellmate, John Anderson, to death. He was already serving a life sentence from a 2011 murder in south Florida. When the verdict was read, Craven was seen smiling. Craven is the first person in the 14th circuit to receive the death penalty since the Supreme Court made changes to the capital sentencing law. Those changes require that each juror votes and agrees on the death sentence before the judge can impose such a sentencing.

