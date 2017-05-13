JACKSON COUNTY LAWMEN MAKE ARREST IN KILLING OF PREGNANT WOMAN

Thursday morning for the murder of Kaycha Smith, 25. Authorities arrested her estranged boyfriend, Daimeyon O’Neal, 22, in Bay County around 5:30 a.m. Smith was found dead behind an old packing house near Malone two weeks ago. “This was a senseless death,” said Sheriff Lou Roberts. On Thursday , Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators also joined several law enforcement agencies during a news conference to announce the arrest. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies made an arrest earlymorning for the murder of Kaycha Smith, 25. Authorities arrested her estranged boyfriend, Daimeyon O’Neal, 22, in Bay County aroundSmith was found dead behind an old packing house near Malone two weeks ago. “This was a senseless death,” said Sheriff Lou Roberts., Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators also joined several law enforcement agencies during a news conference to announce the arrest.

Investigators said Smith had been shot in the upper torso more than once. A handgun, found by investigators, will be given to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime lab to be analyzed. However, Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts said the case is not closed and there may be additional arrests. Several law enforcement agencies including the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Marianna Police Department assisted in the investigation. The State Attorney’s Office are still deciding whether or not to press additional charges against O’Neal. Authorities confirmed Smith was pregnant at the time of her death. O’Neal was scheduled for first appearance on Friday from the Bay County Jail.