JACKSON COUNTY LEADERS DISCUSS BAKER ACT TRANSPORTATION ISSUE

The question about who should transport Baker Act patients in Jackson County remains unanswered. Right now, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for transporting all Baker Act cases to Panama City. However, Sheriff Lou Roberts said they don’t have the manpower. He wants each municipality to transport their own cases. Officials from smaller departments said they also don’t have the manpower. County officials and local law enforcement met Tuesday to discuss other options. “We’re going to do some research and find out if there are any companies in the area that do transport for this type of Baker Act situation,” Interim County Administrator Wilanne Daniels said. For now, the Sheriff’s Office will continue to transport Baker Act cases to Panama City. A transition period has also been discussed if the municipalities end up doing their own transport. “The county offered to help coordinate a training so that we know the cities are adequately trained and they know when to deem a Baker Act,” Daniels said. Daniels said county officials will present their research about an outside transport company at one of the upcoming commission meetings in October.

