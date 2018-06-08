JACKSON COUNTY MAN RECEIVES TWENTY FIVE YEARS FOR MURDER

A man charged with murder pleads guilty to charges and now faces twenty five years in prison. That word today from the Office of State Attorney Glenn Hess. 76-year old William Hawk entered guilty pleas to two counts of second degree murder and one count of aggravated assault on a law officer. In February of 2017, Hawk shot and killed his girlfriend, Mary Reed and her friend, Kassi Henderson at Mrs. Reed’s home in Jackson County. He was originally found legally incompetent to stand trial, but today his competency was restored and he accepted the plea bargain.

