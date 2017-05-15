JACKSON COUNTY MURDER SUSPECT HELD WITHOUT BOND

The man accused of murdering his estranged girlfriend two weeks ago is being held in the Jackson County Correctional Facility without bond. Daimeyon O’Neal, 22, made first appearance in a Jackson County courtroom Saturday morning. Sheriff’s investigators said O’Neal shot Kaycha Smith, 25, in the torso multiple times. Officials found her body behind an old packing house near Malone. Smith was pregnant at the time of her death. Officials are still investigating the murder and could file additional charges against O’Neal.