JAIL INMATES GET A SECOND CHANCE AT A BETTER LIFE

We all know the saying, “You do the crime, you do the time.” But, what happens to inmates after they do their time? A local jail is giving dozens of inmates a second chance at making a better life for themselves. The Florida Licensing on Wheels bus visited the Walton County Jail in order to provide qualified inmates with the opportunity. Around 45 Walton Jail Inmates qualified for a Florida ID card or a Florida Driver License. It’s an effort to reduce recidivism, which means to break the cycle of inmates returning back to jail once they’re released. By offering programs and opportunities like this one, it gives the inmates a better chance once they have done their time. One of the best, it doesn’t cost the county or taxpayers anything. The funding comes from a grant that the jail staff applied for and was awarded. “I mean, you can’t even return anything at WalMart without an ID or anything like that. So having, not having a license or an ID is like really difficult. A lot of people that are here, or living on the streets they don’t have the means to be able to get an ID you know so, being here and offering that is a lot bigger than what people take it for,” shared Jennifer Cain, Walton County Jail Inmate.

