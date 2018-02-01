JAMES “JIMMY” DUNAWAY 1951-2018

James “Jimmy” Dunaway, greatest man I knew, most loving dad, precious husband, exceptional pawpaw, and a friend to everyone, would give you the shirt off his back to help anyone in need, nothing he could not fix, except his own body, passed away at the age of 66, in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida Tuesday, January 30, 2018. His will was strong and amazed all the doctors that treated him. He (#20) has raced and won numerous dirt track races, chased after many dogs running deer and killed many deer in his lifetime. Jimmy truly loved Jesus, his church and his church family. Words can’t even describe the man he was. The love he had for his family was immeasurable!

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Curtis Dunaway and Nadine Dunaway Brassell.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Fayla, to whom he was married only a couple of months short of 49 years; two daughters, Tabatha Kidder and husband Rick and Elizabeth Messer and husband Robby all of Freeport, Florida; two sons, Little Jimmy Dunaway and Ricky Brassell both of Freeport; eight grandchildren, Kyle Kidder and Corey Kidder and wife Haley, Jessie Messer, Emmah and Eden Dunaway, and Morgan, Autumn and Baylee Brassell; two great-grandchildren, Colby and Luke Kidder; one brother, Henry Dunaway and wife Mary of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; two sisters, Peggy Moffitt of DeFuniak Springs and Angie Short of Brooklyn, Alabama; numerous extended family; and his best buddy, Tilton Morrison.

A time of visitation will be held Thursday, February 1, 2018 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Freeport. Funeral services will be Friday, February 2, 2018 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the church.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.daviswatkins.com.

