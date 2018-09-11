JANET MAE RODRIGUEZ 1941-2018

Mrs. Janet Mae Rodriguez, age 77, passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018. She was born August 24, 1941 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Samuel and Sylvia Cockerham.

Mrs. Rodriguez was a resident of Freeport. She was Baptist by faith and a member of First Baptist Church of Freeport. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She worked as a secretary for many years before retiring. She enjoyed volunteering, arts and crafts and especially spending time with her family and friends.

Mrs. Rodriguez was preceded in death by her parents, brother, John Cockerham and two sister, Doris Ann Cockerham and De Etta Blanchard.

Mrs. Rodriguez is survived by her son, Archie Gordon Lovett and wife Maryln of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, daughter, Caroline Lovett-Montaque, brother, Jimmy Cockerham, two sisters, Dorothy Garrett and husband Tommy and Margaret Cockerham; grandchildren, Patrick Losoya, Michael Losoya and Brittany Dayhoff and husband Scott.

A time of visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Home; 150 East Highway 20, Freeport, Florida 32439.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.