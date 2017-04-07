JAY MURDER/SUICIDE

The investigation continues into the apparent murder/suicide in Jay, FL as authorities ponder the evidence of the tragic incident. The investigation continues into the apparent murder/suicide in Jay, FL as authorities ponder the evidence of the tragic incident.

According to a Santa Rosa County SO press release, a husband and wife were found dead Tuesday morning, April 4, in the front yard of a home. According to a release, the bodies of Bobby Ray Waters and Veronica Ann Waters were found in the front yard of a home on Hazel Godwin Road. Both Bobby Ray and Veronica died of gunshot wounds and investigators believe early indicators show that Bobby Ray Waters was the shooter.

Deputies are currently investigating the crime as a murder-suicide.