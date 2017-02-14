JEFFERY DEE LARSON 1942 – 2017

Mr. Jeffery Dee Larson, age 74, passed away Monday, February 6, 2017. He was born March 19, 1942 in Litchfield, Minnesota to Milburn and Margaret Messerli Larson.

Mr. Larson was a resident of DeFuniak Springs for the past years. He was a member of the First Apostolic Church of DeFuniak Springs. He was a veteran of the United States, serving his country in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed collecting things and he also enjoyed taking pictures. He graduated from Vocational High School in Minneapolis, MN in 1959. He was employed by Control data Corp. until enlisting in the U. S. Air Force in December 1963. He spent 20 years with the Air Force working in electronics and computer maintenance. He had attained the rank of Master Sergeant at the time he retired from the Air Force in November 1984. He hired on as Civil Service on April 20, 1988, is currently working at Eglin AFB and living in DeFuniak Springs FL.

Mr. Larson is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother and his wife Betsy M. Larson.

Mr. Larson is survived by his two brothers Rex Larson and wife Susan and Thomas Larson and wife Debbie and his sister Victoria Larson.

Celebration of life services will be held 7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at First Apostolic Church at 440 West Orange Avenue, DeFuniak Springs Florida 32435, with Reverend David King officiating. Church Phone 850-892-7882.

Burial will be held at a later date at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida, with Military Honors.

