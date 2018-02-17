Jennifer Hagan 1974-2018

Jennifer was born August 29, 1974, to Wayne and Pat Campbell. She was a lifetime resident of Walton County and 1992 graduate of Walton High School. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in English Education from The University of West Florida in 1996 and later earned her Master’s Degree in Library Science from Florida State University in 2000. Jennifer impacted the lives of countless students during her career as an educator in both the Walton and Okaloosa County school system. She loved teaching and she loved each and every one of her students. They were much more than a name on the attendance log …she learned about them, who they were what motivated them and she made it her mission to reach them wherever they were at. They were “her kids”! Jennifer leaves behind her loving husband, Greg Hagan, children, Kelby, Cason, and Emery Hagan, sister Michelle Layton and spouse Teddy, brother Rob Richardson, stepsister Robin Williams and husband Ted, stepbrother Patrick Gorman and wife Lynn, aunt Sue Yearwood, uncle Larry Campbell, brother in law Gary Hagan and wife Laurie, sister in law Brenda Baker, mother in law Bonnie Hagan, nieces and nephews, Matthew, Cade and Carolina Layton, Savannah, Sienna, and Devin Hagan, JB Baker, Lela Peyton and husband Devon. Jennifer was always a “daddy’s girl” and after losing her dad, Tom Mac Anderson, her father’s lifelong friend, was quickly adopted. Mia, Jennifer’s 4-pound canine napping buddy never failed to bring a sparkle to her eyes.

She is preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Pat Campbell, grandparents Leon and Mildred Campbell, father-in-law Russell C. Hagan, stepsister Kelley Gorman, cousin Gabe Yearwood, uncle John Yearwood.

Jennifer and Greg married in 1994 in DeFuniak Springs, FL. They have three beautiful children who were her pride and joy. Jennifer was a devoted wife and mother who cherished her time with family and friends. She loved the outdoors and some of her best times were spent fishing, hunting, and camping with her family. She loved Northwest Florida life and had a sincere appreciation for nature which included the local creeks, springs, rivers, and beaches. She also enjoyed shopping, sunbathing, reading, and having long talks with her friends. She had a remarkable sense of humor and was a talented storyteller who could captivate a room with one of her many tales or anecdotes. Jennifer truly appreciated the simple things of life that money could not buy such as time, memories, nature, and friendships. She loved her students and enjoyed counseling and mentoring them at every opportunity. She had a heart for the hurting and was an advocate for the weak, especially when it came to her students. Jennifer passed away unexpectedly on February 14th, 2018. It is most fitting that it was Valentine’s Day when she joined her heavenly father and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family would like to thank all of those who have shown compassion and concern for them during their time of loss. The greatest gift we can ask of those who loved and knew Jenny is to share her stories, remember her laugh, and keep her alive in your memories.

A time of visitation will be held at 6:00~8:00 PM, Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Joel Glenn officiating. Flowers are being accepted. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery.

