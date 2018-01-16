JENNIFER LEIGH WILLIFORD 1960-2018

Mrs. Jennifer Leigh Williford, age 58, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2018. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Robert Clarence Bollmer and Mary Alyce Cutter Bollmer. Mrs. Williford was a resident of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. She was Baptist by faith and attended South Walton First Baptist Church at the Bay. She was a loving wife, mother, and best friend to her sister. She was a huge sports fan and had a wonderful sense of humor. She worked in Radiology as an X-Ray Technician for the 1988 Cincinnati Bengals, the 2006 Cincinnati Reds, and most recently White Wilson Medical Center. She was known as “Queenie” by her co-workers in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mrs. Williford was preceded in death by her father, Robert Clarence Bollmer.

Mrs. Williford is survived by her mother, Mary Alyce Cutter Bollmer of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; her loving husband of 32 years, Marvin P. Williford of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; her son Chad Aaron Williford of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; her daughter Sarah Kathryn Williford of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; two brothers, Robert Bollmer and wife Bonnie of Lexington, Kentucky, and Ronald Bollmer and wife Aimee of Cincinnati, Ohio; her sister Terri B. Kupski and husband Don of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; one grand-daughter, Emma Williford; five nephews, Jakob Allen, Michael Bollmer, Bob Bollmer, Jason Kupski, and Chris Kupski; and one niece, Audree Bollmer.

A time of visitation will be held at 10:00-11:00 AM, Saturday, January 20, 2018, at South Walton First Baptist Church at the Bay; 24388 US Highway 331 S, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459.

A celebration of Life services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 20, 2018, at South Walton First Baptist Church at the Bay, with Dr. Walt Campbell officiating.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.glary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.