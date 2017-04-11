Mr. Jerry Edward Hansen, age 81, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017. He was born May 7, 1935 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Elmer and Daisy Larson Hansen.

Mr. Hansen was a resident of Freeport. He was Methodist by faith and a member of Freeport United Methodist Church. He was a combat veteran of the Vietnam, Era serving his country in the United Sates Air Force with over 25 years before retiring. He was a member of the Shriners Club in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. He also worked for 25 years with Civil Service at Eglin Air Force Base.

Mr. Hansen s preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Cheryl Hansen and his first wife Jean J. Hansen.

Mr. Hansen is survived by his loving wife of 22 years Beverly Hansen of Freeport, Florida; two sons Jerry R. Hansen and Brian C. Hansen both of Niceville, Florida; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Celebration of Life Services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Freeport United Methodist Church at 174 Harrison Street, Freeport, Florida 32439, with Pastor Wesley Syfrett officiating.

In lieu of flowers family request that donations be made to the Shriners Hospital at 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, Florida 33612; to Freeport United Methodist Church at 174 Harrison Street, Freeport, Florida 32439,or to the charity of your choice.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.