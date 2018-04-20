JOHN GORDON 1932-2018

Mr. John Gordon, age 85, passed away Thursday, April 19, 2018. He was born October 21, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York to Peter Francis Gordon and Mary Magdalene Vogrin. Mr. Gordon was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and Catholic by faith. He was a veteran of the Vietnam Era with three tours of duty and served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years before retiring. He was a licensed general contractor having built many custom homes. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and spending time with his family.

Mr. Gordon was preceded in death by his father and mother; one daughter Dianna Ward; two sisters Anna Markey and Marie Verheller.

Mr. Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Harlene Gordon; two sons John David Gordon and wife Bridgett of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; Todd Gordon and wife Wendy of Niceville, Florida; step daughter Denise Love and husband Larry of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; two step sons Dave Namniek and wife Mary of Destin, Florida; Dean Namniek of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; three brothers Sonny Gordon and wife Mary, Eddie Gordon and wife Bernadette, and Jimmy Gordon and wife Terry; two sisters Edythe Gibbs and husband Ray and Terry Dornewaff; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held from 6:00 ~ 7:00 PM, Monday, April 23, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, Florida with military honors by the United States Air Force.

Flowers are being accepted.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.