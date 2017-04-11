Mr. John Richard Vetter age 70, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2017. He was born September 18, 1946 in Las Vegas, Nevada to John and Vivian Remsen Vetter.

Mr. Vetter was a resident of Freeport, Florida. He was Methodist by faith and a member of the Destin United Methodist Church in Destin, Florida. He was a veteran of the Vietnam Era serving his country in the United States Navy. He worked as a Union Electrician for over 50 years before retiring. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 296, Destin, Florida. He was also a member of the Sons of American Revolution in Ft. Walton Beach, and the VFW Post #7874, Ft. Walton Beach Chapter, the Elks Lodge #1795, Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, and Moose Lodge #1742, Riverhead, New York.

Mr. Vetter is preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Vetter is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Susan M. Vetter of Freeport, Florida; two daughters, Jennifer Saputo and husband Chris of Long Island, New York and Leigh Ann Haga and fiancé Alex of Miramar Beach, Florida; two sisters Barbara Laird and Sandra Benz and husband Charlie; grandchildren Bethany Franco, Amanda Vetter, Zachary Saputo and Madden Saputo and great grandchildren Gabriel and Mia.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 PM, Friday, April 28, 2017 at Barrancas National Cemetery, with Military Honors. www.cem.va.gov/dailyburialschedule

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post # 296, 311 Main Street, Destin, Florida 32541 in honor of John R. Vetter.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.