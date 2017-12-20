JONATHON “JOHN” NEAL CANTWELL 1954-2017

Mr. Jonathon “John” Neal Cantwell, Sr., age 63, passed away Friday, December 15, 2017. He was born July 6, 1954 in Leesburg, Florida to John Calvin Cantwell and Barbara Jean Garrison Cantwell.

Mr. Cantwell was a resident of Fort Walton Beach, Florida for over twelve years coming from Nashville, Tennessee. He was Christian by faith. He worked as an Industrial Maintenance Supervisor for over twenty years for the Metropolitan Water Department in Nashville, Tennessee. He was a big Tennessee Titans fan and a Jimmy Buffett fan. He enjoyed playing guitar and harmonica, and was an artist who enjoyed oil painting; and deep sea fishing.

Mr. Cantwell was preceded in death by his father and mother; and his half-sister, Marcie Moore.

Mr. Cantwell is survived by his companion of five years, Gwen Freiberg; son, Jonathan “Johnny” Neal Cantwell, Jr. of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; daughter, Jill C. Jurenka and husband D.J. of Santa Monica, California; three sisters, Vicky C. Pope and husband Bill of Cataula, Georgia, Peggy C. Jenkins of San Antonio, Texas, and Edie C. Hobbs and husband Brad of Freeport, Florida. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jonathan Neal Cantwell, III, Mackenzie Cantwell, Cadiz Cantwell, Jolie Jurenka, Sam Jurenka, Will Jurenka, and a great granddaughter, LilyAnne Strehlke.

Family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

