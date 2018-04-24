JOSEPH ALAN REEVES 1958-2018

Mr. Joseph Alan Reeves, age 59, passed away Saturday, April 21, 2018. He was born on December 17, 1958 in Valparaiso, Florida to Wesley S. Reeves and Mattie Kennedy Reeves.

Mr. Reeves was a resident of Choctaw Beach. He was Mormon by faith and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Crestview Ward. He attended Freeport High School and worked as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time.

Mr. Reeves was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Brenda Lee Reeves, and one brother, Daniel Foley.

Mr. Reeves is survived by his father and mother, Wesley Reeves and Mattie Rosa Reeves of Escambia Farms, Florida; two sons, Joseph (Sabrina) Reeves of Choctaw Beach, Florida, and Jacob Reeves of Freeport, Florida; three daughters, Rachel Reeves of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Rebecca (Chad) Carte of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and Jessica Reeves of Gaskin, Florida; two brothers, Jimmy Reeves of Escambia Farms, Florida, and David Reeves of Choctaw Beach, Florida; one sister, Julie (Wally) Landreth of Choctaw Beach, Florida; and ten wonderful grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 AM, Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory; 150 East Highway 20, Freeport, Florida 32439.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, April, 25 2018 at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory, with Bishop Gene Reeves officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Cotton Cemetery.

Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.