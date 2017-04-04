Mr. Joseph Anthony “Tony” Hydle, age 53 a lifelong resident of DeFuniak Springs, passed away at the family residence Saturday morning, April 1, 2017 surrounded by his family. He was born March 10, 1964 in DeFuniak Springs, the son of John Washington Hydle and Elsa Emma Hatlestad Hydle. Tony attended Walton County schools and graduated from Walton High School with the Class of 1982. Because of Tony’s love for woodworking he became employed in the construction industry working his way up to Master Carpenter in just a few short years. Because of his skills as a finish carpenter, he found himself working in many of the high end homes in the area. Often times he told family members that he asked Jesus to use his hands in a creative way to craft other wood products which became keepsake for friends and family. Tony’s greatest love was for his wife, his children and his brother and sisters and their families. He loved nothing more than family gatherings and being involved in his children’s sports and other activities. In his down time, he enjoyed old Westerns and reruns of Bonanza. Tony was Roman Catholic.

Among survivors are his wife Kim Hydle. His daughter, Laura Kay Hydle and his son John Adam Hydle. His sisters and brother, Kathy Habbard and husband Robert, John Michael Hydle, Dolores Boyer and Tom Ramauro, Emma Campbell and husband Dale and Barbara Hopkins. His sisters-in-law, Karon Banks and husband Chris and Tracey Johnson. His mother-in-law Valerie Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

A time of visitation will be Wednesday, April 5, 2017 from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M. with the funeral beginning at 11 A.M. in Jerry Evans Chapel. Burial will follow in Red Bay Cemetery.