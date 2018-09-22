JOSEPH JACKSON 1958-2018

Mr. Joseph Jackson, age 60, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2018. He was born March 30, 1958, in Florala, Alabama to Danel and Charlotte Brown Jackson.

Mr. Jackson was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. He was a devoted husband, step-father, and grandfather. He worked in construction for many years having owned his owned business. He enjoyed woodworking.

Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by his father.

Mr. Jackson is survived by his mother, Charlotte Hurley, his loving wife, Janet L. Jackson of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, step-children, Jason Singh, Jessica Comerico and Gary Comerico, Jr., grandchildren, John, Justin and Jameson, and numerous, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.