JOYCE ALFORD WILKERSON 1942 – 2017

After an extended battle with cancer, Joyce Alford Wilkerson, age 74 died peaceably Sunday, February 26, 2017 at the family residence with her loving family by her side.



Joyce was born November 20, 1942 in Pensacola, the daughter of Levi Gyps Alford and Bessie Alford.



The Gaskin Community was her lifelong residence. She attended Walton High School graduating with the Class of 1961. She retired in 2010, after 25 years, from Walton County Public Works where she served as Executive Assistant. After retirement she and her husband Robert traveled extensively. When they were home they spent many hours with their children and grandchildren.



Joyce was a devoted mother and grandmother and there was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with her family. Through all the years after their grandchildren were born, they traveled to Huntsville, Alabama regularly for any occasion in which their three grandchildren were involved. They never missed a birthday, dance recital, play or any other special occasion. They were the same devoted grandparents to their other three grandchildren who lived next door to them. Joyce was always cooking and preparing food she thought her children and grandchildren would enjoy and always looked forward to their visits. .



She was a precious wife, mother and grandmother who stated on many occasions, her marriage to Robert, her children and grandchildren were her greatest achievement, the best part of her life.



For over sixty years she was a member of Gaskin Baptist Church, where she married Robert in 1968 and attended church there with him and their children. Both of her children were married there. Her many friends at First Baptist Church were very supportive during her lifetime.



She is predeceased by her parents, her father-in-law and mother-In-law, Ira and Eathrel Wilkerson, her granddaughter, Madison Corning, her brothers-in-law, Royce Griffith and Rodney Wilkerson, her sister-in-law Martha Wilkerson and her niece Deborah Griffith Alford. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Robert; her daughter, Kelly Corning and husband Bob of Huntsville; her son Kevin Wilkerson and wife Wendy of Gaskin; grandchildren, Breanna Corning, Levi Wilkerson, Garrett Corning, Case Wilkerson, Tyler Corning and Emma Wilkerson. Her sister, Vonnette Griffith, her brothers-in-law Chester Wilkerson, Jerome Wilkerson and wife Sue, Bill Wilkerson and wife Gladys and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends also survive.



Serving as pallbearers are her loving grandsons, Levi Wilkerson, Garrett Corning, Case Wilkerson, Tyler Corning, and her nephews, Philip Griffith, Malcolm Griffith, Jason Wilkerson and Travis Wilkerson.



Floral arrangements are being accepted. A time of visitation will be Tuesday, February 28, 2017 from 6 until 8 P.M. in Jerry Evans Chapel.

Funeral services will be held, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. in Gaskin Baptist Church with Brother Jonathan Daniel and Bropther Garry Winstead officiating. Burial will follow in the Alford Family Plot in Gaskin Cemetery.



Jerry Evans Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.