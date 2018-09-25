JOYCE C. MARTIN 1966-2018

Joyce C. Martin (née Corwin), 76, died peacefully in her home surrounded by family on September 20, 2018. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Rita’s Catholic Church at a later date.

Joyce was born on July 3, 1942, in Dayton, OH to Joseph and Gladys Corwin, and married Jack (John) Martin on February 12, 1966.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, daughter Jackie Cazayoux (James) of Houma, LA, John (Emily) of St. Louis, MO, Jobe (Tania) of Dayton, OH, and Jeffrey of Dayton, OH; her eight grandchildren whom she loved so much: Ethan, Benjamin, Christian, and Claire Cazayoux, Caroline and Charlie Martin, and Elliot and Henry Martin; siblings Sandy Millat (Greg) and Amy Wollenhaupt (Steve) of Dayton, OH, Jim Corwin (Karen) of McMurray, PA, and Clinton Mark Corwin (Madonna) of Tipp City, OH; and her 6 nieces and 11 nephews.

Mom died after a yearlong, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. We would like to thank Emerald Coast Hospice, Dr. Mose Hayes, Dr. Gerardo Gomez, and all her physicians and staff at the Mayo Clinic.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to: Caring & Sharing of South Walton P.O. Box 2122, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 and Saint Rita Sewing Group 137 Moll Drive, Santa Rosa Beach, FL. 32459

