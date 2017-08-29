JOYCE WAVINE SLAY 1938-2017

Joyce Wavine Slay, age 78, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida passed away Sunday, August 27, 2017 in the comfort of her own home. She was born in Walton County on December 30, 1938 to Willliam and Pearl Mildred Davidson King. She was a lifelong resident of Walton County and had worked as a food and nutrition service assistant with the school district for 18 years. Drinking coffee, laughing, and spending time with her children and grandchildren was what she loved doing most.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Lewie and Buford King; two sisters, Ilene Bell and Barbara Darby; and one step-son, Charles Slay.

Joyce is survived by her husband Loyd “Dave” Slay of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; three sons, Michael Cosson, David Cosson, and Randall Slay and his wife Kerensa; three daughters, Sherry Cosson Anderson, Stacey Cordle and her husband James, Christy Robertson and her husband James; four step-children, David Slay and his wife Melinda, Paul Slay and his wife Charlotte, Elizabeth Willcox, and Barbara Slay; one sister, Dorothy Jean Edge; seventeen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

In her honor, a memorial gathering will be held at her home Wednesday, August 30, 2017 located at 510 Van Buren Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435 from 3 until 5 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend and share their stories and memories of Joyce.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the family.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at wwwdaviswatkins.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home and Crematory.