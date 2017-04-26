JOYRIDING TEENAGER NOW BEHIND BARS

A joyride for a Michigan teenager did not have a happy ending over the weekend.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the joyride began around 11 am Sunday when a truck was stolen at the Waco Convenience store in New Hope. The vehicle owner had entered the store, but left the truck running.

Deputies identified Lyndon Bahll, 17, as the thief. Officers said Bahll went south on State Road 79 and they immediately called the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Minutes later, Bay County lawmen found the truck in the parking lot of a Panama City Beach convenience store. Bahll was still behind the wheel, but when he saw officers he attempted to elude them on foot.

Bahll was arrested by Panama City Police and charged with grand theft auto.

