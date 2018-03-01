JUANITA MARIE STANLEY 1947-2018

Mrs. Juanita Marie Stanley, age 70, passed away Tuesday, February 27, 2018. She was born on March 30, 1947, in Holmes County, Florida, to Henry G. Monk and Nellie Wright Monk. Mrs. Stanley was a lifelong resident of Holmes County. She was Baptist by faith and was a member of Bridge Creek Baptist Church in Ponce De Leon, Florida. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandson Ethan. She graduated from Ponce De Leon High School in 1965. She worked as the Town Clerk for the Ponce De Leon Town Hall. She also served as church treasurer at Northside Baptist Church in Ponce De Leon. She was always known for her loving smile and gentle nature. She was a friend to everyone. Mrs. Stanley was preceded in death by her father and mother; her loving husband of 46 years, Thomas Stanley; and her sister, Jackie Lancaster. Mrs. Stanley is survived by her daughter Lisa Marie Merchant and husband Monty of Ponce De Leon, Florida; her brother Robert Monk and wife Betty of Eclectic, Alabama; two sisters, Helen Rhogean Ward of Ponce De Leon, Florida, and Doris Todd of Arizona; one grandson, Ethan Merchant; and one step-grandson, Erik Merchant; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held from 6:00~8:00 PM, Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 2, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Rodd Jones and Reverend Stacy Stafford officiating.

Active pallbearers will be Jerry Stafford, Jimmy Stafford, Jerry Brooks, DeLois Blankenship, Jimmy Ray Powell, Carl Gillman, Tommy Hudson, and Jimmy Spears.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the Ponce De Leon High School sponsors and class of 1965. Flowers are being accepted. Burial will follow in the New Ponce De Leon Cemetery. A special thanks to Emerald Coast Hospice and Grandview Assisted Living for their special love and care.

