JUDGE RULES BAKER ‘RACIALLY HOSTILE ENVIRONMENT’ CASE SHOULD BE HEARED IN COURT

A federal judge has ruled a case alleging a “racially hostile school environment” at Baker School should be heard in court, reports the Crestview Bulletin. The case was filed in February 2016 by Tyronne and Lakisha Adams, the parents of two African-American youths, against the Okaloosa County School District and Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson.

In issuing her ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers in Pensacola delivered a scathing rebuke of the school’s and the Okaloosa County School District’s efforts to protect the boys, identified in court documents as eighth-grader T.A. and 10th-grader T.A. Jr., from pervasive harassment.