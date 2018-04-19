JUDITH OWENS PRITCHETT 1963-2018

Judith Owens Pritchett, age 73, went to be with her Heavenly Father at her home in Seagrove Beach, FL, on April 18, 2018, after a long and brave fight with cancer. Judy was born in Martin, TN on January 1, 1945, to Alva T. and Gladys H. Owens-who precede her in death. She was raised in Fulton, KY, where she grew up a life-long Kentucky Wildcats fan. She graduated from Franklin County High School in Frankfort, KY in 1963 and attended the University of Kentucky and Murray State University before she married her loving husband of over 50 years, Walter R. Pritchett and began their family.

She is survived by him and her three children, David O. Pritchett, High Point, NC, Walter K. Pritchett (Shannon), Louisville, KY, and Susanna P. Butler(Aaron), Alexandria, VA, her sister, Sue Mike(Eli), Louisville, KY, her six grandchildren, Brooks, Luke, Yancey, Andrew, Mary, and Julianna, her two nephews, Joshua and Jonathan, and numerous cousins. A truly dedicated and unselfish mother and friend, Judy was a homemaker for the majority of her life, attending her children’s sporting events, supporting their school functions, and helping out at her church. She moved to Seagrove Beach from Nashville, TN, in 2001, after retiring from Massey-Burch Investment Group, where she served as a receptionist. In Seagrove Beach, she was a member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church and the Seagrove Beach Garden Club. Although she relocated several times, Judy never forgot her roots, often hosting Kentucky Derby gatherings and other Southern social events. Her main focus, however, was always on her family. She delighted in seeing her children and grandchildren participate in social and athletic events, and most especially, opening Christmas presents!

A time of visitation will be held at 12:30~1:30 PM, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at St. Rita Catholic Church; 137 Moll Drive, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459.

A time of visitation will also be held at 9:00~10:00 AM, Friday, April 27, 2018, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Louisville, Kentucky. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, April 27, 2018, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Louisville, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Emerald Coast Hospice, 200 Grand Boulevard, Suite 205-A, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 or St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 137 Moll St., Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459, in Judy’s memory.

