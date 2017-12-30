JUDY L. BISHOP 1944-2017

Mrs. Judy L. Bishop, age 73, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2017. She was born on March 9, 1944 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, to Charles Howell and Beatrice Gandy Howell. Mrs. Bishop was a lifelong resident of Walton County. She was Baptist by faith. She graduated from Walton High School in 1962. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She spent several years as a Teacher’s aide at Walton High School before retiring. She enjoyed playing piano, and played for several churches in the area. She had an avid love for animals and also enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Mrs. Bishop was preceded in death by her father and mother and her step mother, Lucille Howell. She is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Wade H. “Buddy” Bishop, Jr. Mrs. Bishop is survived by her son Glenn R. Bishop of Dothan, Alabama; her daughter Beth Bishop Tidwell of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; three brothers, Dr. James Howell and his wife Rosemary of Freeport, Florida, Chuck Howell and his wife Dorè of Tennessee, and Dennis Howell of DeFuniak Springs; one brother-in-law, Jim Bishop of Seagrove Beach, Florida; one sister, Bama Hillard of Dothan, Alabama; four grandchildren, Wade H. Bishop III, USAF, Michael V. Bishop, USAF, Matthew R. Bishop, and Cole A. Tidwell and his wife Taylor; and her two great-grandchildren, Abi and Ari.

A time of visitation will be held from 6:00~8:00 PM, Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 31, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Joel Glenn officiating.

Pallbearers will be Joe Profitt, Rodney Andrews, Gary Dunn, Wade Bishop, Michael Bishop, Matthew Bishop, and Cole Tidwell. Flowers are being accepted, or donations may be made to the Alaqua Animal Refuge, 914 Whitfield Rd, Freeport, FL 32439.

Burial will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.