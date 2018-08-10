JUNE TOURISM NUMBERS SET NEW RECORD IN WALTON COUNTY

Tourist Development Tax collection showed an impressive 17.75-percent increase in South Walton for June 2018, compared with the previous year. Walton County recorded approximately $5,421,242 in Tourist Development taxes in June, an increase of approximately $817,073 and the highest ever recorded number for Walton County in any month. “To be up so significantly in one of our most important months is tremendous,” says David Demarest, Director of Communications for Visit South Walton. “This really shows the value that both new visitors and returning guests see in our destination, and their contribution helps keep all aspects of our economy running strong, throughout the year.” The Tourist Development tax, or bed tax, is a four percent tax collected on hotels, condos and other short term rentals. It is the best way to gauge visitation and demand trends in South Walton. The revenue supports tourism marketing and beach operations including cleaning and maintaining beaches, lifeguards, destination improvements and preservation initiatives.

