JURY DUTY NOTICE

If you received a Jury Summons notice for Walton County on Monday, January 8th, and your Juror Number is between 1-100, you need to report for Jury Duty. You are asked to bring your completed questionnaire to turn in on the 3rd floor at the registration desk of the Walton County Courthouse. Anyone who received a Jury Summons with Juror Numbers of 101 through 200 is excused and do not need to appear on Monday, January 8th. If circumstances require you to speak to a Deputy Clerk, please call Walton County Courthouse at (850) 892-8115 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

