JUVENILE ARRESTED IN FATAL WASHINGTON COUNTY CRASH

The Florida Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old- Texas juvenile was arrested after a fatal vehicle crash in Washington County early Saturday morning.

Troopers say Manuel Camacho of Victoria, Texas was driving a 2009 Pontiac east on State Road 8, on the Chipley exit ramp (120 Mile Marker) approaching State Road 77 and attempted to travel north on State Road 77 when traveled into the path of a 1986 Chevy, driven by 42-year-old Christopher Slay of Chipley.

The impact killed one of Camacho’s passengers. 52-year-old Elivia Moreno of Victoria, TX was rushed to Bay Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The other passenger, 19-year-old Celeste Garcia Perez received only minor injuries. Camacho and the other driver were not injured.

Troopers have charged Camacho with No Drivers License ( Never Had One Issued) Resulting in Serious injury or Death and Violation of Right of Way