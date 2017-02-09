JUVENILES ARRESTED IN VEHICLE THEFT

On February 3, 2017 deputies and investigators from Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to Carmel Church in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, it was determined that staff arrived and noticed that a truck that was in the parking lot had been moved and one of the tires was blown out.

Staff reviewed the surveillance video and saw three juveniles dressed in hoodies concealing their faces ride to the church around 10:30 p.m. on a four-wheeler and take the vehicle. Approximately two hours later after joy riding they returned the vehicle back to the parking lot with a flat tire.

Staff also reviewed more footage and it showed the juveniles entering the church about two weeks prior to this incident and taking food.

Investigators followed up on leads that led them to two 17-year-old juveniles and one 14 year old juvenile that were responsible for the burglary and theft. Each juvenile face charges of burglary and grand theft auto.