KATHERINE “KAY” SHAW 1936-2017

Mrs. Katherine “Kay” Shaw Gates, age 80, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2017. She was born October 17, 1936 in Coffee Springs, Alabama to Dewey and Mable Bundrick Shaw.



Mrs. Gates was a resident of DeFuniak Springs. She was Pentecostal by faith and a member of the Liberty Assembly of God Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She worked as a hairdresser for many years. She enjoyed cooking, and spending time with her family.



Mrs. Gates is preceded in death by her parents ; her husband, Wilbur Gates; her brothers, Roland Shaw and Bill Ray Shaw.



Mrs. Gates is survived by her two daughters, Teresa L. Griffin of Gainesville, Florida and Sheila R. Gates of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; grandchildren, Corey Haire and husband Frank, Micha Durrance and husband Clint and Kayla Griffin; great grandchildren, Carl, Foster, Tillman, Kensley and Hendrix.



A time of visitation will be held at 6:00~8:00 PM, Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.



Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Jeff Cain officiating.



Flowers are being accepted.



Burial will follow in the Concerned Christian Cemetery.

