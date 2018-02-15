KATHLEEN LEWIS HATFIELD 1950-2018

Mrs. Kathleen Lewis Hatfield, age 67, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2018. She was born on August 6, 1950, in Reelsville, Indiana, to Virgil McClure and Grace McKinney McClure.

Mrs. Hatfield was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She was Baptist by faith and was a member of Shoal River Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked in the produce industry for many years. She enjoyed fishing, reading, and sewing. She also enjoyed spending time with her husband and family. She also was a very talented cook.

Mrs. Hatfield was preceded in death by her father and mother; brothers, Tim McClure, Jack McClure, and Frank McClure; and sister, Jewel Hunsicker.

Mrs. Hatfield is survived by her husband of 22 ½ years, Arthur M. Hatfield of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; sons, Frank D. Foster, Jr., Robert G. Foster, and Michael T. Hatfield; daughters, Linda Foster Knorr and husband Kevin, Lisa Foster Nance and husband Robert, and Lesley M. Foster; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation.