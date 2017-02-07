KAYAKS, PADDLE BOARDS AND PADDLE BOAT DONATED TO BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA BY WCSO

Found property being held at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office was recently donated to the Gulf Coast Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Deputies and members of the Citizen Posse Unit from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office delivered kayaks, paddle boards and a paddle boat to Spanish Trail Scout Reservation in DeFuniak Springs, which will be used to expand the local camp’s aquatics program.



“I can’t think of a better way for us to utilize these found items that were never claimed.” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “It is important that we help the local youth programs within our county.”

Found property is held in the evidence room of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for 90 days, according to Florida statute. If unclaimed, the abandoned property is then donated or gifted to local charities and organizations within the community.

“With nearly 8,000 people per year visiting the Spanish Trails Scout Reservation,” said Jim Botska, Program Director of the Gulf Coast Council, “this donation will allow the scouts to more easily earn their kayaking merit badge and paddle board awards.”