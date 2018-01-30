KEITH INFINGER 1938-2018

Mr. Keith Infinger, age 80 of DeFuniak Springs passed away Friday, January 26, 2018 at the family residence. He was born January 7, 1938 in DeFuniak Springs, the son of Eddie Enos Infinger and Eva Ann Cosson Infinger. He worked for twenty plus years with the City of DeFuniak Springs and then twenty eight years with the Walton County Board of County Commissioners. After retirement, Keith enjoyed sitting with his buddies at the Opinion Place where stories, tales and yarns were swapped and enjoyed as they whiled away the day. He loved hunting and fishing and gardening, but most of all he was an avid Nascar fan, often times driving to Pensacola or Kinston to watch the races. His family was of great importance to Keith and he enjoyed spending time with them and his faithful companion “Pumpkin” his Chihuahua He is predeceased by an infant son, Brian Keith Infinger, a niece Rachel Cook and his brothers Carlton and Elmer Infinger.

Among survivors are his wife, Angelyn Barton Infinger, his daughter, Joy Lynn Holland and husband Clint; his grandchildren, Josette and husband Dewey, Jenna and husband Chris, Cameron and Brittany; great grandchildren, Censlee, Paislee and Oaklee; his brother, Hilton Infinger and wife Wilma; his nieces, Rhonda and husband Terry, Carolyn, and a special niece Reba and husband Steve; nephews, Ricky, Randy and wife Maria, Dannie and wife Debbie, Dale and Mike and a God daughter, Sherrie Anderson



Those asked to serve as pallbearers are Dale Infinger, Lee Davis, Steve Stroble, John Singletary, Bill Drake and Gary Brobeck. Floral arrangements are being accepted.

A time of visitation will be Tuesday. January 30, 2018 from 10 until 11A.M. in Jerry Evans Chapel with the funeral beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Ben Barton officiating.

Burial will follow in the Infinger family plot in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.

Friends and family may go on line to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest register at jerryevansfuneralhome.com