KENNETH WAYNE ROGERS 1954-2018

Mr. Kenneth Wayne Rogers, age 64, passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2018. He was born on May 30, 1954, in Gulfport, Mississippi to Walter Rogers and Ruby Dobson Rogers.

Mr. Rogers was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He worked in the flooring industry for many years. In his retirement years he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, visiting with family and friends, and fishing.

Mr. Rogers was preceded in death by his father and mother; three brothers Lester Rogers, Walter Rogers and Clinton Rogers; one sister, Jessie Faulk.

Mr. Rogers is survived by his loving wife, Terrilyn Rogers; three sons, Jason Rogers of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Kevin Rogers and Connie Wilson of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and Travis Rogers and wife Cristin of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; one brother; LJ Rogers; three sisters; Hilda Ladner, Virginia Robinson, and Donna Kay Hutchinson; six grandchildren; Jacob, Sharp, Jeremie Rogers-Davis, Eric Rogers, Joshua Rogers, Christian Rogers and Aliya Lynn Rogers; step-grandchildren; Tiffany Wilson , Bill Wilson and Lauren, special friends Derek Kozma, Tiffany Cartwright and Gracie Lynn Kozma. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held from 3:00~4:00 PM, Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home.

Flowers are being accepted.

Memorialization will be by cremation.