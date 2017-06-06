KEYS LEFT IN VEHICLE STOLEN AT FREEPORT GAS STATION

For the second time in less than a month a vehicle is stolen with the keys still inside at a Walton County gas station.

On May 31, 2017 the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Express Lane off Highway 20 in Freeport where a victim parked her truck at the gas pump and entered the store. Surveillance video revealed a male subject casing the parking lot and leaving in the truck at 9:03 a.m.

Thesuspect was later identified as Christopher Brian Piette, 26, of Freeport.The truck is described as a 2000 green top and silver bottom Toyota Tundra with a 3 inch lift, Terra Grappler tires, and new rims bearing a Florida Tag 2001JT.

The vehicle has an Alabama Crimson Tide tag on the front of the vehicle and a Green Hornet sticker on the windshield. Information was received that Piette and Pennington may be traveling to Indiana.

Many may remember May 12th when Walton County Sheriff’s Office launched a man hunt after Brandon Allen Maxwell Lockett, 29, after dispatchers received a frantic 911 call from a victim stating his car had been stolen from a gas station in Miramar Beach.

Deputies responded to the Circle K at Poinciana Boulevard and Highway 98 and reviewed surveillance video of the suspect. Lockett was later apprehended. “If it’s for one hour, or one minute, do not leave your keys in your vehicle,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “Don’t give criminals any opportunity to take what you’ve worked so hard for.” Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Piette is encouraged to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office with information at (850)-892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.