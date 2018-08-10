KIDS FISHING TOURNAMENTS BENEFIT CBA

In July, two kids fishing tournaments, one hosted by Treylermade Tournaments and Nick’s Seafood Restaurant, and the other by Bluewater Bay Marina, benefited CBA and inspired the next generation of water stewards. Through both the catfish and pinfish tournaments, kids of all ages competed to catch the largest fish they could in the Choctawhatchee Bay. “Hosting something as simple as a pinfish tournament allows kids to connect, or reconnect, and that’s our priority,” says Sarah Hinely of Bluewater Bay Marina, “We look forward to providing that opportunity to local youth for years to come.”

