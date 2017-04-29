KILLER WANTS SLAIN MOM’S INSURANCE MONEY

A schizophrenic man who told authorities that voices instructed him to kill his mother could be entitled to $50,000 of her life insurance. Brandon Aydelott was 17 when he beat and stabbed his mother to death on Christmas Eve 2013. He admitted to police that he killed his mother, Sharon Aydelott, a Gulf Breeze teacher, but attorneys spent years going back and forth about whether he was competent to stand trial. The court in July found Aydelott competent to stand trial. Judge John Simon found him not guilty by reason of insanity after a one-day judge trial in October and ordered him to be committed to a secure state hospital. Now, attorneys for Aydelott and his father are butting heads over who should receive Sharon Aydelott’s $100,000 life insurance benefit from the Santa Rosa County School District.

Attorney Stephen M. Guttman claims in court documents that while his client physically killed his mother, he was found not guilty, which means he is still a valid beneficiary of her life insurance policy. A Florida law cited in the documents states that if a life insurance beneficiary unlawfully and intentionally causes the insured person’s death, they cannot claim the insurance money.