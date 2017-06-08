KIM ROSA LONG NELSON 1967-2017

Kim Rosa Long Nelson passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at her home in DeFuniak Springs, Florida following a brief illness. She was born May 12, 1967 at Eglin Air Force Base and grew up in Thomaston, Georgia where she graduated from R.E. Lee High School in 1985. After graduation, she moved to DeFuniak Springs and attended O.W.C.C. (now Northwest FL State College) earning an Associate of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. She served 25 years in law enforcement, retiring from the Florida Department of Corrections in 2014.

She is preceded in death by her father, Edmond Long and grandparents, Gordon and Rosa Lee Miller.

Kim is survived by her husband, Wendell Nelson; daughter, Stephanie Ritter and husband Buford; her mother, Patricia and her husband Billy Kimble; step-children, Vickie Lynn Nelson and David W. Nelson and his wife Kim; nine grandchildren; five step-siblings; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and four dear, caring friends: Carrie, Vicki, Jessica and Tina.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 10, 2017 beginning at 1:00

P.M. in the chapel of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home, 1474 Highway 83 North,

DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433 with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of

flowers, donations may be made to Davis-Watkins Funeral Home for the family.

