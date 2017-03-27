KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION

Kindergarten registration for the 2017-18 school year will be held at all Walton County elementary schools during weekdays from Monday, April 17th, 2017 to Friday, April 28th, 2017 between the hours of

8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. To be eligible to enter Kindergarten, a child must be five (5) years of age on or before September 1, 2017.

An official proof of birth is required at the time of registration. Hospital certificates are NOT official birth records. Parents who do not have their child’s birth certificate can obtain a certified copy by making a request to the state in which the child was born.

Because this is often a lengthy process, parents needing to obtain a certificate are urged to do so now in order to receive it prior to this registration period. Children born in the state of Florida may obtain an official birth certificate at the Walton County Public Health Unit, 362 State Highway 83, DeFuniak Springs.

Before entering school in August, each kindergarten child must have the following:

official birth certificate (required for registration)

social security number *

health examination**

current immunization record (DOH 680)**